Ben Affleck brags about ‘Accountant 2’ stunt as he pokes fun at Tom Cruise

Ben Affleck has recently opened up about tough stunt he did for his new movie, The Accountant 2.

Speaking at the SXSW premiere of The Accountant 2 on March 8, the Argo star revealed, “The challenge for me was the months and months I spent training to line dance.”

Ben, who reprises the role of autistic criminal and math whiz Christian Wolf in the movie, declared, “It was a stunt for me.”

“Tom Cruise has nothing on me, just in terms of line dancing,” added the AIR actor.

Reflecting on his character, Ben said, “It was wonderful to revisit” his character, the autistic, brilliant and kickass Christian Wolff, after all these years.

Gavin O’Connor, the director of the sequel to his original 2016 movie, explained that it took years to get the second movie out.

“Timing is everything. We just pressed forward and found a good fit with Ben and Matt Damon’s company, Artists Equity, and a partner in Amazon MGM Studios,” pointed out Gavin.

The director and writer Bill Dubuque “really wanted to create fully fleshed out characters from all these people… Because these characters are interesting setups”.

“The story, really, is about the humanity of these people and trying to connect them and trying to align them with one another. And it was really a lot of fun,” said the statement shared via Variety.