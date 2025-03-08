Kris Jenner's 'fearless' post reveals truth about her family

Kris Jenner offers an inside glimpse into bond with 'fearless' daughters

Kris Jenner is offering an insight into her bond with her 'fearless' daughters on International Women's Day.

The reality star, who is a mother to daughters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, took to her Instagram to express gratitude for all the women in her life.

Posting a carousel of photos with her mother, daughters, and granddaughters on the special occasion, Jenner wrote in the caption, “Happy International Women’s Day!

“Every day, I am in awe of the incredible women in my life, but especially my beautiful, strong, amazing, smart, fearless, passionate, and loving daughters."

Kris couldn't help but swoon over the fact that her daughters had successfully forged their own paths and built thriving careers.

Taking pride in their respective work, she further went on to add, “Watching each of them carve their own path, lift each other up and create their own legacies is the greatest gift a mother could ask for.

“You all inspire me beyond words, as business women and as mothers, and I couldn’t be prouder."

“I’m also so grateful for my mother, who taught me everything about resilience, grace, and believing in yourself. And for the amazing women I’m lucky enough to call my best friends."

This comes on the heels of Kris' announcement regarding the latest episode of The Kardashians, now streaming on Hulu.