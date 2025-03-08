Meghan Markle makes powerful statement after King Charles snub to Princess Kate

Meghan Markle has celebrated International Women's Day by releasing unseen photos of her loved ones with a powerful message.

The Duchess of Sussex delighted fans as she released never-before-seen picture of her husband Harry and their daughter Lilibet at sea in the latest Instagram post.

The former Suits star shared a meaningful message along with four images that accompanied her thoughtful words, writing: "Celebrating the strong women around us & the girls with dreams who will become women with vision."

In one of the photos, Harry and Meghan's youngest child Princess Lilibet can be seen curled up on her father's lap while he adoringly kisses the top of her head.

The other pictures include one of Meghan and her mother, the two grinning while taking a selfie. In one photo, Harry and Meghan are seen laughing and hugging.

The post comes after King Charles III and the royal family's snub to the Princess of Wales on the significant occasion.

The monarch honoured his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, his wife Queen Camilla, sister Princess Anne and sister-in-law, Duchess Sophie, but excluded Princes Catherine from the tribute on Women's Day.