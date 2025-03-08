MGK opens up about ‘bittersweet’ feelings for baby’s birth with Megan Fox

MGK reveals emotional reason for bittersweet feelings ahead of his baby’s birth

Machine Gun Kelly, who is about to welcome his first child with ex Megan Fox, shared that the upcoming birth has now turned bittersweet for him.

The 34-year-old rockstar took to Instagram to share the sad news of his friend, Luke ‘The Dingo’ Trembath, passing away on Friday, March 7th.

The Emo Girl hitmaker penned down a touching tribute for the late Australian snowboarder, admitting that he “didn’t even cry this hard when my dad died.”

Alongside a nostalgic carousel of their pictures together, Kelly wrote, “I’ve lost a lot of friends, but I’ve never lost a brother. We’ll never get another Dingo on this planet. A true rockstar without ever needing to make a song, the most loyal, loud, charismatic, funny, and annoying human I’ve ever had the honor of knowing.”

The Rap Devil rapper continued, sharing that revealing the news of Trembath’s death to his 15-year-old daughter Casie was the hardest phone call he had to make, “because she loved you so much. And I’ll never forget when she was too young to understand your name was Dingo so she called you Ping Pong.”

He went on to say, “I feel like you’re up there with my new child, dressed up in a hilarious costume making them laugh, getting ready to send them down. I couldn’t ask for a more bittersweet birth blessing.”

Trembath passed away in February at the age of 38, and his cause of death was not publicly disclosed.