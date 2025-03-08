Blake Lively takes internet by storm with 'Another Simple Favour' appearance

Blake Lively's appearance at 'Another Simple Favour' premiere takes internet by storm

Blake Lively’s appearance at the world premiere of Another Simple Favour took the internet by storm amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

The Gossip Girl star, who slipped into a strapless nude pink dress to the glamorous event, is currently gearing up for her upcoming film since It Ends With Us.

This follows Lively's ongoing legal dispute with her co-star, amid whom she has filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and derogatory treatment on the set of the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name.

Fans frowned upon the actress’ unexpected appearance at the premiere, rushing to the comments section to share their honest thoughts on the subject.

One fan commented, “Does she know we cancelled her? Clearly not.”

Another chimed in, adding, “She didn’t get the memo? She’s been cancelled.”

Meanwhile, a third exclaimed, “Her audacity knows no bounds in line with her profound obnoxiousness.”

Although Baldoni has put up a great fight against the 37-year-old’s allegations, suing the actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds for defamation in January.

A trial date is slated for March 2026, which is poised to shed new light on the high-profile case.