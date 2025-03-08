Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff's inner circle speaks out about her struggles

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff's tragic death at 62 has shed new light on her life.

The actress, who was married to David Hasselhoff from 1989 to 2006, was found dead at her Los Angeles home on March 5, with her death later ruled a suicide.

Terry Ahern, Pamela's longtime friend and representative, remembers her as "the kindest person you'd ever meet."

Ahern says he had no indication she was struggling with her mental health, adding, "She was the last person in the world I would think [would do that]. It's a shock."

The last time Ahern spoke to Pamela was a few months ago, when she was excitedly talking about her new granddaughter, London. "[She was] just [saying] how she was just over the moon being a grandmother — over the moon," Ahern recalls.

Ahern reveals that Pamela struggled with the lingering effects of a 2003 motorcycle crash that left her with a broken neck and back.

"That plagued her — the arthritis from it," he says. "Because that stuff catches up to you when you get older — injuries that are [from] earlier, arthritis sets in ... Pam's body was ravaged from arthritis caused by the accident."

Despite her struggles, Ahern remembers Pamela as a kind and loving person. "She had so many friends," he says. "People loved her to death. She loved people. She loved animals."

In the wake of her death, Ahern reflects, "The sad thing is, when you love somebody and you know them and this happens, the first thing you think about is — they had all that built up inside and I couldn't see it."

Ahern concludes, "Pamela stood for kindness, sweetness, and love, plain and simple. She loved animals and people and cherished her family... Her big smile and laugh will forever leave an impression on our hearts."

The family has requested privacy as they grieve, saying, "We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."