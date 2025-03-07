Hollywood turns on Harry and Meghan? Journalist claims 'seismic change' in US opinion

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in Montecito, California

A journalist has claimed that public sentiment in the U.S. toward Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has undergone a dramatic shift.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who reside in Montecito, California, were recently seen offering support to victims of the Los Angeles wildfires at the Pasadena Convention Center, which was being used as an evacuation shelter.

However, their appearance sparked backlash, with American actress Justine Bateman criticising them on X (formerly Twitter), labelling them "disaster tourists" and comparing them to "ambulance chasers."

A new documentary, Harry and Meghan’s American Nightmare, explores the changing perception of the couple. Journalist Dawn Neesom commented on the shift, stating, “It’s not just Vanity Fair that has become critical of them—it feels like all of Hollywood has turned against them. There has been a significant change in how Americans perceive Harry and Meghan.”

Royal expert Katie Nicholl, however, defended the couple, saying, “I think the backlash was somewhat unfair. Their visit likely provided comfort to those affected.”

The discussion comes as Meghan releases her latest Netflix project, With Love, Meghan, an eight-part lifestyle series featuring conversations with celebrities about topics such as cooking and gardening on a picturesque California estate.