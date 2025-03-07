Kensington Palace releases statement after Meghan Markle's sweet gesture

Prince William and Kate Middleton's office has issued a new statement after Meghan Markle's heartwarming gesture.

The Duchess of Sussex left royal relatives stunned by dropping a new video, featuring her and Prince Harry's children Archie and Lilibet.

Hours after Meghan's video message, the Prince and Princess of Wales also released several photos and a video with important statement about Prince William's latest initiative.

In the statement, the Palace wrote: "A closer look at the future of mental health support and learning how it’s being powered by young voices, data, and cutting-edge AI technology at Mental Health Innovations."

It continued: "An inspiring group of young volunteers are driving real change through a merger between @giveusashoutinsta and @themixuk. It means even more young people will have access to life-changing help when they need it most."

William, on Thursday, met the young volunteers at the Mental Health Innovations in Berkshire, which is supporting the future King's helpline Shout 85258

In the meeting, the Prince of Wales also recalled his own experience of being a volunteer, admitting, "The first one was quite terrifying."

The heir to the British throne, who volunteered for a bit back over Covid, continued, "You always say to yourself, 'did I give enough, did I do enough, did I find the right answer?'"

Earlier, Meghan Markle shared a stunning video of Archie and Lilibet with caption: "When making thumbprint cookies at home becomes a family affair!"



