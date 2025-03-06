Meghan Markle didn't film her lifestyle show in her actual home — here's why

Meghan reveals that Prince Harry and their kids would visit her on set

Meghan Markle kept her Montecito home off-limits while filming With Love, Meghan, explaining that she wanted to protect her family's privacy.

“I wanted to protect that safe haven,” Meghan told People magazine in an interview published March 5.

The mom of two added, “We’re a close-knit family, and I love those moments — putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day.”

The Duchess of Sussex noted that having a full production crew in her private space wasn’t an option. “Our kitchen is where Mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that’s a lot of people to have in your house!” she explained.

Instead, Meghan used a rental home for indoor scenes while incorporating parts of her own property — like her garden, orchard, and chicken coop — for outdoor shots.

With Love, Meghan, produced by Meghan and Prince Harry’s Archewell Productions, explores her love for cooking, gardening, and entertaining, featuring celebrity guests like Mindy Kaling, Alice Waters, and Abigail Spencer. Prince Harry also makes a brief cameo.

The series debuted on March 4, the same day Meghan launched her new lifestyle brand, As Ever.

She also shared that their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, got a behind-the-scenes look at her work. “Archie did the [filming clapboard]! Sweet moments,” she said. “It was really special because up until then, they hadn’t seen me at work.”