Lala Kent finally ends legal battle with Randall Emmett after months of disputes

Lala Kent, reality star and author who is mostly known for her bold personality, can finally breathe a sigh of relief, as she shared that she’s "so happy" to reach a point where she won the custody agreement with her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, after a long and stressful battle.

The Vanderpump Rules star called it quits with ex-lover in 2021, but it almost took until now to finally settle things when it comes to their daughter, Ocean, who’s about to turn four.

At 34, Lala is over the moon that it’s finally done.

While speaking on Amazon Live Stream, the media influencer shared: "You guys, the custody battle is over. It's officially ended. We're done with it, so there's my tea for the day."

"After over three years, we have signed an agreement that is best for our daughter Ocean. So I'm very, very happy about that," she added.

She went on explaining, "That has weighed on my heart and soul for so long, and I'm sure it's been the same for my ex. And I'm just so happy that we were able to get to a good place for the well-being of our kid."

Lala, who has been battling to win the custody of their daughter, didn’t reveal such information about the agreement, keeping it super private.

Back in November, the Lala Kent shared that she and Randall have finally decided to have meaningful talks about co-parenting their daughter.