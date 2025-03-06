King Charles honours Princess Anne as royal performs key role for monarch

Princess Anne received a special nod from her brother King Charles after the Princess Royal performed a significant role on behalf to the monarch.

The Princess Royal, who has often been dubbed as the hardest working royal member in the family, stepped in for the King as a show of support and her loyalty to duty.

Buckingham Palace on Wednesday shared delightful announcement, recognising Anne's service to the Crown, following the investiture ceremony at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh a day before.

In a carousel post, Anne was seen dressed in her traditional naval uniform with gold trimming as she presented the honours to recipients.

“Well done to all who received honours at the Palace of Holyroodhouse yesterday,” the message read alongside the post. “Amongst recipients were sporting stars, Nathan Macqueen MBE and Sandy Lyle OBE - congratulations!”

Macqueen, who was formerly a Rugby player for Glasgow Warriors at under 21 level, was left paralysed at 18 years old following a motorbike accident. The sportsman went on to become an archery champion and recently won Gold at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

The sportsman was recognised for his efforts in the field of sports. Meanwhile, Scottish golfer Sandy Lyle was recognised for his decades-long career, in which he has had a total of 30 professional wins in tournaments around the world.

Princess Anne was all smiles as she awarded the honours as King Charles was involved in another crucial engagement. He visited the HMS Prince of Wales, the Royal Navy's flagship, in the English Channel – the first time in 40 years a reigning monarch visited the warship at sea.