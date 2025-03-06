Netflix cancels 'The Recruit' after two seasons despite strong ratings

Netflix has canceled its spy drama series The Recruit after two seasons.

The show, which starred Noah Centineo as CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks, followed his journey as he became entangled in international conflicts.

The news of the cancellation was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday. Colton Dunn, who played Lester Kitchens in the series, took to Threads to express his disappointment. "The Recruit has been cancelled yall. Such a bummer," he wrote.

Dunn went on to thank fans for watching the show and announced that he's now available for new projects.

"I'll share some pics and fun memories on IG but just wanted you to hear it from me. Thanks if you watched. I'm AVAILABLE NOW! Hire me for your TV story!!"

The second season of the show premiered earlier this year and saw Hendricks thrust back into action in Seoul, South Korea. The season also starred Aarti Mann, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Fivel Stewart, Angel Parker, Kaylah Zander, and Teo Yoo.

In a recent interview with the outlet, Centineo opened up about his experience filming the second season.

"Reuniting with the cast on a personal level was just so good," he said. "They're amazing people. We like each other, we love each other, we hang out with each other off set all the time. It created this propulsive element to the second season."

Centineo also praised the addition of Teo Yoo to the cast and the decision to film in Korea.

"The season moves fast. It's action-packed, and Teo comes in and just elevates the series. It felt really, really good to do, and Korea is incredible. It adds such a wonderful layer to the show, new colors and it's a vibrant city, and it really shows in the second season."

Despite its cancellation, The Recruit was among Netflix's top 10 TV titles following its season two debut. The reason for the cancellation was not immediately clear, but renewals are typically based on a combination of factors, including creative vision, audience satisfaction, and economics.