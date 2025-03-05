Expert gives key update about royal family’s reaction to Meghan’s show

As Meghan Markle released her eight-part lifestyle series on Netflix on Tuesday, royal watchers are curious to know how the royal family would react to it.

King Charles and the royal family has mainly remained out of contact with Prince Harry and Meghan since they stepped down from their senior royal positions in 2020.

Royal correspondent Rebecca English, who has connection to royal circles was asked about the atmosphere in the palace concerning Meghan’s new show during DailyMail’s Palace Confidential podcast.

“I’ve asked a few people and I asked someone last week about [Meghan’s show] and they went ‘oh, when is it Tuesday’,” she revealed, adding that they were “that disinterested”.

She added that there must be some people “who might watch it” and “they might get past the first episode and they might not but, honestly, I genuinely think they don't feel it has any relevance to them whatsoever.”

The expert pointed out, “As long as she is not now using her position her in the royal family in an obvious way to sell, then she has got every right to do what she wants and she stays in her lane.”

English, who was also joined by Richard Eden and Jo Elvin, agreed that if Meghan is not “nakedly commercialising the royal family” then they don’t have a problem with her.