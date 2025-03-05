Césars vs Oscars: Why 'Emilia Pérez' fared better in France?

The 97th Academy Awards saw Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard's Mexican cartel transgender musical, walk away with just two awards despite its 13 nominations.

However, the film fared better at the 50th Césars in France, winning seven awards, including best film, best director, and best adapted screenplay.

The difference in outcome can be attributed to the scandal surrounding Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón's resurfaced racist and anti-Muslim tweets.

While the scandal had a significant impact on the film's Oscar chances, it seemed to have little effect on the Césars.

"Of course, cancel culture plays less of a role here than it does in America, where a few tweets can get you in major trouble," siad César voter David Frenkel.

However, he also notes that the competition at the Césars was weaker compared to the Oscars.

Audiard's reputation as a progressive force in the French film industry likely also played a role in the film's success at the Césars.

"I think people in France understood that the tweets weren’t Audiard’s fault," said Christine Masson, co-host of the popular French public radio show about movies, On Aura Tout Vu.

The contrast between the Oscar and César campaigns highlights the difference between the two award ceremonies. While the Oscars are driven by multi-million dollar publicity campaigns, the Césars rely more on critical consensus and a filmmaker's reputation.

"Winning a César is a nice bonus, it gives bragging rights, but it doesn’t really move the needle in terms of business," noted a European sales agent.

In contrast, winning an Oscar can transform a career and determine a film's commercial fate.