Duchess Sophie achieves new milestone as she leaves King Charles, Anne behind

Duchess Sophie marked a major win after she beat out key members of the royal family.

The Duchess of Edinburgh left King Charles and Princess Anne behind as her popularity rose by three per cent from December 2024.

GB reported that a new YouGov poll revealed that the Britons showed more love to the mother-of-two as 53 to 55 per cent of the population has a good opinion of him and her husband Prince Edward.

The Duchess' popularity rose the most in comparison to every other member of the royal family.

On the other hand, the Princess Royal's "popularity only rose by one per cent, while King Charles's had decreased by three per cent."

Notably, Princess Kate led the popularity chart followed by Prince William, Princess Anne, King Charles, Sophie and Edward.

It is important to note that the Duchess of Edinburgh was dubbed the 'secret weapon' of King Charles, especially after her back-to-back royal engagements amid the monarch and Princess Catherine's health woes.

Recently, she was also honoured with a new big role which was once played by significant royals including Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen Mother and Queen Victoria. Notably, Sophie was announced as the Patron of @OfficialMothersUnion.