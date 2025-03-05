Pete Davidson reveals next body part he aims to make tattoo-free

Pete Davidson on tattoo removal

Pete Davidson seems to have a pretty strong tattoo free goal.

The comic is keeping fans in the loop as he continues his tattoo removal journey—and let’s just say, it’s been "a process."

Speaking to Page Six at a screening of Riff Raff in New York City on Feb. 26, the 31-year-old comedian shared which part of his body is currently undergoing laser treatment.

“Working on the torso,” he revealed, as he chips away at the extensive collection of ink he began removing back in 2020.

While Davidson is committed to the transformation—one that PEOPLE previously reported has racked up a $200,000 price tag—he’s definitely not loving the experience.

“It’s terrible,” he admitted.

“They burn off your skin and then you’ve got to do it 10 more times.” Ever the comedian, he even joked, “I think if you can invest in any business, I think you should invest in the tattoo-removal business.”

For particularly painful sessions, Davidson opts for a more "relaxing" approach.

“They just put me to sleep, which is kind of nice, but if it’s just the arm, I try to listen to stuff or talk to the nurse,” he explained.

In recent months, the former Saturday Night Live star has been vocal about his desire for a clean slate—though he’s planning to keep “two or three” tattoos.

Reflecting on what motivated him to take the decision, he previously told Today on Jan. 31, “I got sober and I saw myself in the mirror and I was like, ‘Nah. Who that?’ I was like, ‘I got to change it up a little bit.’”

He even offered some friendly advice: “Make sure” you really want a tattoo before committing to the ink.

Over the years, Davidson has amassed close to 200 tattoos, including some he now looks back on with regret—like those depicting “cartoons smoking blunts.”

Safe to say, he’s making some edits.