John Wick star hints at potential return in upcoming instalment

John Wick star opens up about his potential return in upcoming instalment

John Wick star Keanu Reeves opens up about the franchise's future and his potential return.

During an exclusive interview with Extra, Reeves offered an insight into the film’s upcoming direct sequels as he went on to explain, “Oh my gosh, well there’s a version of it called Ballerina, which is in the John Wick world, and John Wick makes a brief appearance. So, other than that, I have no idea.”

Speaking of his iconic character, he said there's barely a possibility since John Wick is dead, but then acknowledged the uncertainty that comes with Hollywood.

He added, “You know, the character’s dead. He died in John Wick: Chapter 4. I know, in Hollywood you can… I know, I know, it’s the Hollywood story. Right now, there isn’t.”

Ballerina will consist of an all-star cast, featuring Anjelica Huston and Gabriel Byrne in leading roles, with Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane making special appearances in the starrer.

The John Wick spin-off is slated to release on June 6 in the UK cinemas, revolving around chapter three and four of the main series.