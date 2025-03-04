BLACKPINK’s Lisa accused of using 'privilege' at 2025 Oscars

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has found herself at the center of controversy after her performance at the 2025 Oscars, accusations of nepotism have started swirling all over the internet.

The rumours began partly due to her ties with Frédéric Arnault, CEO of luxury brand TAG Heuer, and the son of one of the world’s richest men.

Lisa, born Lalisa Manobal, took the stage at the biggest star-studded Hollywood night to perform Live and Let Die in a James Bond tribute, joining Doja Cat, Margaret Qualley and Raye.

Meanwhile her performance earned plenty of praise from people, some are whispering that her connection to Arnault may have helped her get the chance.

Although the Thai singer has never uttered a single word about her romance with the French businessman, the rumoured lovers have been making headlines since 2022. However, their frequent public appearances together have only fueled the speculation more.

One user wrote: "Not surprise even acting in white lotus her ugly bf give the job to her & all her job related to him. u think oscar want lisa to perform with her lipsync talent?? all thx to bf connection."

While another one praised the girl band group, saying: “She didn’t train for YEARS to just be devalued and belittled. She’s where she is right now because she worked hard for it. And I think you either forgot or are deliberately ignoring the fact that BLACKPINK has a massive fan base worldwide. They’re in demand!”

Lisa’s 2024 song Moonlit Floor has only added fuel to the fire, with some lyrics like “Green-eyed French boy got me trippin’” and “But when I heard you say, ‘Bonjour, bébé.’”