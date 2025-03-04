Meghan Markle receives new title after Duchess honours King Charles

Meghan Markle is honoured with a new title after she opened up about her fondness for her and Prince Harry's royal title Sussex.

The Duchess of Sussex was dubbed a 'hustler' by the director of her newly released cooking show, With Love, Meghan during an interview with People magazine.

Michael Steed said, "Everyone has this one version of her, but she’s just someone who is hustling and working and doing."

He added, "I genuinely wanted to create an environment where she could relax, and I know the pressures of what she deals with on a daily basis. I was happy that we created scenes where she could tap into that part of her life."

It is important to note that these comments came amid Meghan Markle's surprise statement regarding her royal title which is seemingly a sweet nod to the royal family.

The name Sussex was given to the Duke and Duchess by the late Queen Elizabeth on their wedding day in 2018.

"It’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children," said Meghan.

The former Suits actress clearly gave a stern message to the critics who often asked her to drop her royal title by saying that it is a part of her and Harry's love story.

"I think as the kids get older, they’re so excited about, 'Oh my gosh, Mama and Papa, how did you meet?' I think that will come with time as they get older, but for right now a huge part of our love story is that we share the name Sussex," she stated.