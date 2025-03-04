Meghan Markle gives final verdict on her, Prince Harry Sussex title

Meghan Markle set the record straight over ongoing speculations about her Sussex title, five years after she and Prince Harry stepped down from their senior royal positions.

After Harry and Meghan tied the knot in the 2018 royal wedding, Queen Elizabeth had bestowed them the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The former Suits actress revealed that the name ‘Sussex’ holds great importance to her family, indicating that she wouldn’t be giving up the titles soon.

“It’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognised how meaningful that would be to me until we had children,” Meghan told People Magazine.

“I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me.”

She explained that Sussex is “part of our love story.”

Meghan continued, “I think as the kids get older, they’re so excited about, ‘Oh my gosh, Mama and Papa, how did you meet?’ I think that will come with time as they get older, but for right now a huge part of our love story is that we share the name Sussex.”

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were previously known as “Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor” and “Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor” but were later given the Prince and Princess titles by their grandfather King Charles, after he ascended to the throne in 2022.