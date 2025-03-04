Meghan Markle releases exciting statement as 'With Love, Meghan' hit Netflix

Meghan Markle is seemingly over the moon as her cooking series, With Love, Meghan, steams on Netflix.
The Duchess of Sussex expressed her excitement in a new statement issued on her official Instagram account.
Sharing a new trailer of her show on her IG story, Meghan wrote, "If this brings you joy, wait until you see all episodes of With Love, Meghan dropping on @netflix at midnight tonight! The wait is almost over."
In the latest video clip, the Duchess was seen beaming with joy as she prepared a 'rainbow' platter of fruits and talking about the joys of parenthood.
"This is about connecting with friends and just learning," Meghan said in the trailer.
She added, "It is a real delight being able to be a present parent. And it’s a luxury sometimes because we all have to work, we all have a lot of stuff to do."
For the unvesed, With Love, Meghan dropped on Netflix today, March 4.
Notably, the Duchess received a heartfelt present from her husband Prince Harry and two children, Archie and Lilibet, as they celebrated their mother's new chapter of life.
