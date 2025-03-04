Karla Sofía Gascón gushes about Oscars 2025 host Conan O’Brien

Karla Sofía Gascón praises Oscars 2025 host Conan O’Brien

Karla Sofía Gascón fulfilled Conan O’Brien’s request after the Oscars 2025 host made some jokes about the recent controversy made by the actress’ resurfaced videos.

The Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón had one last moment to shine after the awards—on Instagram.

The Best Actress nominee took to social media on Monday morning to share her thoughts on the Oscars, and in the process, delivered a cheeky nod to host Conan O’Brien.

“Thanks to the members of [the Academy] for the nomination as best leading actress, for the invitation to the gala; I really liked it, very entertaining and fun, especially its fabulous presenter Jimmy Kimmel, he is fantastic, every day he looks more like the great Conan O’Brien,” Gascón wrote in Spanish.

The playful mix-up was a callback to O’Brien’s opening monologue, where the first-time Oscars host jokingly addressed Gascón directly, “Karla, if you’re going to tweet about the Oscars, remember, my name is Jimmy Kimmel.”

Gascón also used her post to congratulate her Emilia Pérez colleagues who took home awards. “I loved hugging so many friends and colleagues on this return. Congratulations to all the winners, especially [Zoe Saldaña] and [Camille.],” she added.

Of course, O’Brien didn’t shy away from addressing the elephant in the Dolby Theatre.

During his monologue, he made a pointed joke about the controversy surrounding Gascón’s resurfaced online posts, which were widely criticized as racist and caused a PR headache during Emilia Pérez’s awards campaign.

“Little fact for you: Anora uses the F-word 479 times. That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist,” O’Brien quipped, earning laughs from the audience.

Gascón’s Oscar journey was nothing short of dramatic.

Following her nomination, past social media posts resurfaced in which she was accused of making Islamophobic and racially insensitive remarks, as well as critical statements about diversity at the Oscars.

The backlash led Netflix and her film’s PR team to halt their financial support for her awards season appearances. However, that decision was later reversed for the Academy Awards, where Gascón attended the ceremony—though notably skipped the red carpet.