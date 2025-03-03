'The White Lotus' star defends show's new theme music amid backlash

Patrick Schwarzenegger calls new theme melody 'daunting and darker'

The White Lotus fans, who have been listening to a particular theme music for the past two seasons, were introduced with a new kind of melody this time.

The theme music for Season 3 gives a different kind of vibe dropping the notable howls, which has somehow left the fans upset.

To clarify and support his satire comedy drama, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger said through Radio Times, that it would have been difficult for fans to accept the fresh music as they were used to listening the iconic songs from the first two seasons.

But, the 31-year-old still defended the series saying: "It's something that I loved so much about the previous seasons, how upbeat it was and it was so iconic, and yet [composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer] wanted to push the envelope and make it different this time.”

He called the fresh sound as ‘daunting and darker and deeper.’

Written by Mike White, the third season of the popular show is now running on HBO Max.

So far, the makers have dropped the first three episodes of the drama. They release a fresh episode every Monday on HBO.