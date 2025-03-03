Kourtney Kardashian reacts to rumours about son Mason Disick's 'secret' daughter

Kourtney Kardashian responds to rumours surrounding son Mason Disick's 'secret' daughter

Kourtney Kardashian is finally putting her foot down on rumours surrounding her son Mason Disick’s ‘secret’ daughter.

The Kardashians star, who shares Mason, Penelope, and Reign with former partner Scott Disick, recently took to her Instagram Story to debunk false rumours about her first-born.

Disgusted by the vicious rumours spreading online after a secret page posted photos of a baby girl, the mom-of-four wrote in a strong statement, “I rarely address rumours or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not.

“Mason does not have a child. These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE. My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to please be respectful: he is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him.”

The reality star urged critics not to stoop to a level where they ignore the fact that her children are all minors.

She further went on to add, “And to all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone.”

For the unversed, Mason joined social media in 2024, marking his debut into online platforms.