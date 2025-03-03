King Charles to hold private talks as peace deal hangs in balance

King Charles is set to hold audience with another key figure, following his urgent meeting with Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, at Sandringham House.

The monarch will now be meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just two weeks after he gave high to Prince Harry during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games.

Charles will be meeting the Canadian Premier on Monday as Trudeau hopes to “discuss matters of importance to Canada and to Canadians”.

The call for a meeting comes after the King had extended a personal invite to US President Donald Trump, which was hand-delivered to him by the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

King Charles had invited Trump for a second state visit at his Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Just a day after meeting, Zelensky had a heated exchange with Trump and his VP JD Vance, which led to an urgent meeting with the monarch.

It is understood that Zelensky would have discussed reviving the peace talks. A European peace summit was also held on Sunday in which Starmer also met with the leaders.

The summit is understood to be the biggest one held in 80 years since the end of the World War II.

Following the summit, Trudeau also hinted that he will be personally meeting King Charles and will bring up Trumps threats to Canada’s “sovereignty” and “independence as a nation.”