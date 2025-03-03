Keke Palmer reflects on ‘very stressful’ working experience with Nickelodeon

Keke Palmer on experience with Nickelodeon as child star

Keke Palmer got candid on her time working with Nickelodeon as a child.

In a recent interview with The Independent published on March 2, the actress opened up about her time working on Nickelodeon, where she found fame at a young age.

While she loved performing, she admitted that the reality of being a child actor came with its own set of pressures.

“Obviously I had a good time performing, and I feel happy that I had the joy of doing something that I really, really loved to do,” Palmer shared.

“But it doesn’t fall deaf on me that I was supporting my family financially. I was a child entertainer making more money than my mom and my dad. It was definitely crazy.”

The financial responsibility alone would be a lot for any kid to handle, but Palmer said it wasn’t just about money—it was also about navigating a world full of adult opinions.

“I had to deal with a lot of opinions and thoughts and adult [responsibilities] that no kid really wants to deal with,” she explained.

“But because I’m happy with my life now, I can’t really sit here and regret any of it or harbor any resentment towards it because I’m out the other side.”

Now, as an established actress, singer, and comedian, Palmer makes it a point to support young actors she meets on set, knowing firsthand the struggles of growing up in the industry.

“It’s hard to be a child performer, to get out there and do the banana dance over and over and over again,” she joked.

“It can be joyful while it can also be dehumanizing, and I work really hard to be transparent about that with the next generation.”

Palmer is currently celebrating the success of her latest comedy, One of Them Days, which features singer SZA. She described the film as a project she’s always dreamed of making.

“It’s about friendship, community, and these young women overcoming systemic challenges,” Palmer explained.

“It’s significant that the movie has made its budget back, and that people enjoyed it and loved it, because that’s going to allow more things like this to be made. And it’s significant that we now have proof that people want to see films like this.”

With her career thriving and her passion for storytelling stronger than ever, Palmer continues to prove why she’s one of Hollywood’s most beloved multi-talented stars.