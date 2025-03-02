Channing Tatum rekindles love life with new partner after Zoe Kravtiz split

Channing Tatum has moved on from his previous relationship with Zoe Kravitz.
People reported that the Step Up star was spotted arm in arm with Inka Williams on Friday, February 28, in Los Angeles, four months after his split with ex-fiancée.
The Blink Twice actor and Williams, 25, were photographed together while leaving the pre-Oscars party, hosted by Creative Artist Agency CAA at The Living Room.
The Australian model donned a black strapless dress for the bash, while Tatum, 44, wore a tan coat over a black shirt.
The potential new lovebirds' latest sighing comes four months after several news outlets confirmed that the Magic Mike actor and Lenny Kravitz, Lisa Bonet's daughter had called off their engagement.
Recently, Zoe, who made her directorial debut with Blink Twice, spoke out about their breakup in an interview with Elle.
Gracefully answering whether she was affected by the separation and how she felt about the exes' joint project, she replied, "Not at all."
"I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much," the star shared to the magazine. "I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together."
Channing and Zoe first met on the crime thriller set after he was cast as the charismatic villain. Later, the two spoke about romance rumours in August 2021.
Demi Moore ‘should be celebrated’ says director ahead of her first Oscars
'The Whote Lotus' star Patrick Schwarzenegger shares personal pictures: 'Gonna get in trouble'
Palace shares Kate Middleton, Prince William's videos, photos with heartfelt words
Prince Harry opens up about parenting and life in California
Jimmy Fallon took over the 'The Tonight Show' back in 2014
Prince Andrew indulges in new troubleas new memoir unveils alleged past encounters