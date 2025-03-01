Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit with new claims after bombshell move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have recently cleared the air about their relationship and married life, have faced new shocking claims about their separation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seemingly failed to convince their haters and critics that they are made for each other as new shocking claims hit the couple.

Meghan and Harry are allegedly spending more nights 'sleeping apart' amid divorce rumours and public pressure as the couple's marriage is said to be under major strain, according to a new report.

An insider told RadarOnline.com that Meghan is cracking under the pressure of public scrutiny as she tries to claw her way back into Hollywood and launch her lifestyle brand – leaving her marriage to Harry "hanging by a thread."

The source also made socking claims about Meghan's relaunch, alleging that Meghan's original trademark bid was "rejected by the U.S. trademark office for being "primarily geographically deceptive."

They went on: "It's just one of many bumps in the road for Meghan as she's tried to reinvent herself."



