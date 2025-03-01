Prince Harry makes feelings clear about King Charles' invite to Trump

Prince Harry seemingly made his feelings clear about US President Donald Trump after his father King Charles sent a special invitation to the known political figure.

For the unversed, Trump has previously called out the Duke of Sussex on various occasions as he left the royal family and moved to the US with his wife Meghan Markle.

Moreover, in recent times, the former working royal has been dealing with a legal battle regarding his US visa row after his 'drugs comments' grabbed Americans' attention.

Now, speaking at the Upfront Summit in Los Angeles, the father of Prince Archie and Lilibet called out 'sick' leaders who are sacrificing their act of service for "personal gain," seemingly a dig at Trump.

The Prince began his speech talking about working for people as a royal figure and then said, "Now this would be a great time to talk about how a sickness in leadership across sectors-from politics to tech-can have a detrimental effect on millions, if not billions, of people."

Harry added, "When basic morals and empathy are abandoned in favour of power and control. But I'm not gonna get into all that now!"