Prince William, Kate Middleton set for 'emotional' meeting with King Charles

Prince William and Princess Kate are all set for an emotional reunion with cancer-stricken King Charles at a key royal event.

The future King and Queen, who recently made a surprise joint appearance on a royal tour of Wales, will be taking the lead alongside the monarch and Queen Camilla to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day in May.

As reported by The Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond detailed the significance of VE Day for the royal family.

"Assuming Catherine is able to attend, the royal family out in strength will be a powerful tribute to all those who served, and to the many who gave their lives," she said.

The royal commentator shared that the upcoming royal family's reunion will be "emotional" as the King will think about his father’s "wartime service and his mother’s short time in the Auxiliary Territorial Service."

Jennie further stated that the Prince of Wales also feels emotionally connected with VE Day as he also served in the military and he will appreciate "how fragile the peace that was so hard won now is."

"It will be one of the most important days in the royal calendar this year," the royal author said.