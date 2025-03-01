Prince William makes surprising address as King Charles’ heir

King Charles’ heir to the throne, Prince William, is finally taking a major step as Prince of Wales with a surprising speech.

William, who was given the title of the Prince of Wales after his father’s ascension, made his first ever address in Welsh to mark a significant occasion for the reigion.

In a pre-recorded video message released by Kensington Palace, William was seen speaking in a measured tone as he uttered Welsh with ease.

“Hello,” he began. “Today, on St. David’s Day, we come together to celebrate Wales — its history, its culture, and its incredible people. From its breathtaking landscapes to its language, Wales continues to inspire.”

He continued, “Today, we will celebrate everything that is magical about Wales. To the people of Wales and everybody around the world, Happy St David's Day.”

The video was captioned in English and in Welsh as, “Happy St David’s Day from The Prince of Wales”.

While, Kate Middleton did not make an addressed, there was footage of the Princess of Wales featured in the video from their last engagement at Pontypridd.

Traditionally known as the “feast day of Saint David”, every year on March 1st, the people of Wales celebrate St. David’s Day since the 12th century to honour the occasion.

The video came as a surprise since it was dropped on a weekend and it was the first time William was seen speaking the language after reports stated that he and Kate have been learning conversational Welsh.