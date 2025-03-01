Kylie Jenner grapples to cope with loss of close friend Jesus Guerrero

Kylie Jenner has opened up about the emotional toll following her close friend Jesus Guerrero's tragic death.

Taking over her Instagram stories on Friday, February 28, The Kardashians star disclosed she is struggling to fall asleep, nearly a week after the celebrity hairstylist reportedly passed away at the young age of 34.

"Sleeping has been the hardest. I love you @makeupbyariel [hugging silhouette emoji]," she overlaid the text on a screenshot of a FaceTime audio conversation with their mutual friend, Ariel Tejada.

The screen showed that their call lasted for 7 hours and almost 20 minutes. Tejada, Jenner’s makeup artist, reposted the Instagram story on his profile.

"I love you so much [teary eyes and white heart emoji]," he captioned.

An hour later, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared a throwback video of herself having fun and making silly faces with Guerrero, who has worked with Jennifer Lopez, Rose from BLACKPINK, Rosalia, and other prominent celebrities.

The funny clip, which now evokes emotional sentiments after Guerrero’s passing, was set to Leon Bridges’ song River.

Shortly after the hairstylist’s family announced his death on Sunday, February 23, Jennifer publicly honoured her friend with an emotional tribute and incurred all his funeral expenses.