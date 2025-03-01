Prince Harry, Meghan make official statement after King Charles letter

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s office on Friday released statement about a significant issue just hours after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with the US President Trump.

The Duke of Sussex, who made a surprise appearance at West Hollywood, California, at a conference, shed light on the “crucial intersection of business, technology, and philanthropy in driving meaningful global change”.

In the statement released, the highlights from Harry’s keynote speech were given in which he stressed on the importance of non-profits but also needing more efforts.

“We need a dual approach: supporting philanthropic organisations while simultaneously investing in companies that are developing technological solutions to address the root causes of societal challenges. Focusing on one core issue at its source, to solve the hundreds that stem from it,” he said.

During the session, Harry also shared his thoughts on relationship between the U.S. and Europe.

To which, Harry made a reply was a powerful one. He emphasised that “one of the things that makes America great, is its loyalty and unwavering support for its allies. America’s global influence is grounded in strong relationships and mutual respect, ensuring peace and prosperity.”

The statement had come after Starmer had hand-delivered an invitation to Trump from King Charles, extending his offer for a stay at their Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The US president had accepted the invite.