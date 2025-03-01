'The Parenting': Lisa Kudrow, Brian Cox stuck in haunted house for weekend

The trailer for the horror-comedy movie The Parenting has been released, featuring an ensemble cast including Lisa Kudrow and Brian Cox.

The film, directed by Craig Johnson, follows a young gay couple, Rohan (Nik Dodani) and Josh (Brandon Flynn), who plan a weekend getaway with their families at a country home, only to discover that the house is inhabited by a demon.

As the trailer reveals, the characters soon realize that something is amiss. "There is something really bad happening in this house," Flynn declares.

"I'm stuck in a haunted house with my f**king parents."

The trailer also shows the characters finding an unusual method to subdue a possessed dog, while Cox is seen strolling naked through the house for unclear reasons.

The film is set to begin streaming on Max on March 13.

The Parenting boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Edie Falco, Dean Norris, Vivian Bang, and Parker Posey.

The movie is directed by Craig Johnson, who helmed the script by Kent Sublette. Chris Bender and Jake Weiner serve as producers for the project, which hails from Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema.