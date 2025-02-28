Mischa Barton makes shocking confession about 'Oasis reunion'

Mischa Barton, stunning actress who is best known for her role on The O.C., recently spilled the beans on one of her biggest musical influences, Oasis.

The 39-year-old actress admitted that scoring tickets to the long-awaited Oasis reunion shows this summer might be a tough nut to crack.

She quipped that "everybody and their mother" is trying to get their hands on the highly-coveted tickets, making it unlikely she’ll be able to snag one herself.

Mischa told The Guardian newspaper: “Have I got tickets? Are you kidding? I’m a huge Oasis fan. What kind of self-respecting Brit would I be if I wasn’t? I took my big sister Zoe to see them at Wembley [in 2000], which was on my bucket list.”

“I could try to pull a favour, but I think everybody and their mother wants tickets. I might have to wait till they come to America instead of trying to crash the Europe dates, but we’ll see,” she added.

The actress had a great time working with Noel on the Everybody’s on the Run music video, but she confessed that she was a little nervous at first, as she was really worried about her skirt getting torn during the shoot. But in the end, it was all fun and games.

She explained: “I’ve hung out with Noel before. We have mutual friends, so he just asked me. He’d just started High Flying Birds and was coming to LA.”

“I think he knew I lived there and hoped I would be available. It was fun.”