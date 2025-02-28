Billy Joel leaves fans concerned after stage accident during concert

Billy Joel sparks concern over health during latest concert

Billy Joel worried fans during his latest concert as he met an accident.

The 75-year-old legendary musician was performing his 1980 single It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me at Mohegan Sun in Montville, Connecticut, where he toppled over and fell.

The Piano Man lost his balance, as per the witnesses, and fell on his back. The band rushed to help him up and he managed to finish the song, as well as play another before he ended the concert.

However, fans expressed concerns, saying that he didn’t look well throughout the concert.

“Before he fell, I said to my friend ‘he’s going to fall’ and then he did,” a fan told the Daily Mail, adding, “He definitely looked thrown off but somehow he managed to finish the show with a final song.”

Speculations about Joel’s health come after he cancelled a concert in Florida this January, because of an unspecified “medical procedure.”

The music star has a packed year ahead, including the Florida concert which was rescheduled for November 2025, in addition to a North America and UK tour.

Joel is also going to add another feather to his hat, by becoming the first artist to play all three New York City-area stadiums in one summer when he performs at Yankee Stadium, MetLife Stadium and Citi Field in the span of one month.