Prince Harry makes big confession after King Charles’ surprising invitation

Prince Harry made bombshell remarks about royal life after his father King Charles sent an official invitation to US President Donald Trump for a state visit.

The Duke of Sussex left the crowd in shock with his surprise appearance at Upfront Summit in Los Angeles on Thursday.

During a meaningful conversation, Harry confessed that he has had a sense of responsibility since a very young age as a royal.

He addressed the challenges people are facing in society and said that he would resonate with the public in finding solutions to the challenges faced today as a divided society.

People reported that Harry said, "As a dad, this has me constantly looking for solutions. As a man who was born into a life of service, I recognize that with power and a platform comes responsibility."

"And these days, I am determined to find and invest in solutions," the Duke shared.

Notably, Harry opened up about his royal upbringing as he jokingly said, "Hell, I’ve never even been allowed to vote!"

"The way that I answer the question of how we invest in our shared future is different now living in the U.S. to when I was living in the U.K. Why? Because before I moved, so much of my life revolved around charity," Harry continued.

The former working royal claimed that till today he "approached everything in my life through the lens of service."

It is important to note that Prince Harry's confession about life as a royal came after the monarch delivered a personal letter to Trump for a UK tour.