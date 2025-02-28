Shakira sparks online debate with her ‘intentional or stage mishap’ debate

Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour has been making headlines for its high-energy shows, but a brief moment between the pop star and one of her dancers during her Bogotá concert has sparked controversy.

The incident occurred just before the Waka Waka singer took the stage at Estadio Nemésio Camacho El Campín. In the video, Shakira is seen asking a dancer a question, and the dancer raises her hand to point in a certain direction.

The Can't Remember to Forget You crooner then quickly lowers the dancer's hand before stepping forward onto the stage.

Some have interpreted the moment as Shakira being rude, but others suggest that she may have received the cue to start the show before the dancer, whose audio feed might have had a delay.

Given her perfectionist nature, the singer's reaction may have been more about urgency than rudeness.

Despite the minor controversy, Shakira's Bogotá concert was a resounding success.

She delivered a powerful and emotional performance, taking a heartfelt moment to thank the city for its role in shaping her breakout album Pies Descalzos.

Her tour will continue with stops in Santiago, Chile, Buenos Aires, Monterrey, Guadalajara, and Mexico City.

The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour remains a huge success, reaffirming Shakira's unmatched stage presence and deep connection with her fans worldwide.