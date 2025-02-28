Jason Isaacs unveils inspiration behind ‘White Lotus’ accent

Jason Isaacs on 'White Lotus' accent

Jason Isaacs has a very specific muse for his White Lotus character—and it’s not what you’d expect.

The Harry Potter star, who joins Season 3 of HBO’s hit series, admitted that perfecting his American accent was no easy feat.

“I have the worst American accent an English person has ever done,” he joked while appearing on GMA3.

But apparently, some North Carolina natives disagree. “I can live with it, because many people from North Carolina are going, ‘That sounds exactly like my dad.’”

So, what’s his secret?

Reality TV.

Specifically, Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel. “It came out on the internet that Mike [White] had asked us to watch Southern Charm, a great reality show,” Isaacs explained.

“And Thomas, I am doing you, mostly, but not for two vowels, which are completely English.”

Isaacs plays Timothy Ratliff, the head of a wealthy but troubled family vacationing at the fictional White Lotus resort in Thailand—all while he’s dealing with a federal investigation back home.

His onscreen family includes wife Victoria (Parker Posey) and kids played by Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola.

Apparently, Isaacs wasn’t the only cast member given some Bravo-based homework.

Nivola, who plays his son, revealed that White suggested watching Southern Charm to help shape their characters.

But not everyone got the memo.

Hook, who plays Isaacs’ onscreen daughter, said she was left out of the reality TV crash course. “I’m from Alabama,” she said. “I found out through you guys. I was like, ‘He didn’t tell me to watch Southern Charm! I’m feeling left out.’”

This season of the Golden Globe-winning series promises an all-star lineup, featuring Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Lek Patravadi, Aimee Lou Wood, and Natasha Rothwell.

With accents inspired by Bravo drama and a cast packed with talent, White Lotus Season 3 is shaping up to be just as juicy as ever!