King Charles invites Donald Trump for historic second state visit to Britain

Donald Trump will make a historic second state visit to the UK after accepting King Charles' invitation

Donald Trump has officially accepted King Charles' invitation for a state visit to the United Kingdom, marking a rare diplomatic milestone.

The visit will make Trump the first elected leader in modern history to be hosted for two state visits by a British monarch.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer personally delivered the royal invitation during a White House press conference, where Trump promptly accepted.

This visit underscores the ongoing diplomatic ties between the United States and the British Royal Family.

During his previous state visit in June 2019, Trump attended a grand banquet, met with Queen Elizabeth II for a private lunch, and had tea with then-Prince Charles.

He was also welcomed to Windsor Castle for tea in 2018.

Over Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign, only Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush received official state visits, making Trump’s second invitation a historic occasion.