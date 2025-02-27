Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, have secret date after 'reconnecting' on vacation

The power couple recently returned to the U.S after an international trip

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are back on home turf after sneaking away for a private getaway.

A source told Page Six that the couple, who have been dating since 2023, recently returned to the U.S. after an international trip, where they enjoyed rare downtime together.

“Taylor and Travis had a really nice time reconnecting after a very busy year,” the insider shared without revealing details of their vacation destination.

Since their return, the lovebirds wasted no time stepping out for a secret date night. “They weren’t photographed or anything and enjoyed a low-key night out on the town together,” the source added.

Their romantic escape came just after Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs missed out on a Super Bowl three-peat, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite the tough loss, Swift was by his side. “Taylor knows Travis took this loss very hard, but she couldn’t be more proud of him regardless of the outcome,” a source previously told Page Six.

Now, with football season behind them and Swift’s Eras Tour on pause until May, the couple is soaking up as much time together as possible.