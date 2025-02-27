Patrick Schwarzenegger surprises Chris Pratt with bold scene in 'White Lotus'

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s famous brother-in-law reacts to his explicit scene

Chris Pratt was surprised by his brother in law Patrick Schwarzenegger’s bold scene in his NSFW debut on White Lotus.

In an interview with E! News, Pratt, who is married to Patrick’s sister Katherine Schwarzenegger, raved over the HBO star’s performance in Season 3 as well as commented on his nude scene.

"Man, I know where my eyes went," the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared playfully at the February 24, premiere of his new movie The Electric State. "I’m not blood-related, but I was looking at that d***, bro."

"No, he looks amazing. Obviously, he’s a physical specimen, but also he’s a really solid actor, because the character he’s playing is completely different that who he is," he continued.

"He created a character. And it feels natural and good," the Jurassic World actor gushed. "I’ve been telling everybody for years, I’ve been telling him as well, I really think we’re entering a decade of Patrick."

In the latest season of Mike White’s satirical dramedy, the son of The Terminator star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver portrays Saxon Ratliff, the sex-obsessed first born son of a wealthy family.