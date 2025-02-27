Inside Kevin Costner’s budding friendship with Pete Davidson

Kevin Costner’s budding friendship with Pete Davidson is going strong.

“Pete and Kevin have crossed paths over the years and always clicked,” said a source while speaking to Life & Style magazine.

While both stars were spotted together at Super Bowl, the source revealed that Pete “has a lot of admiration for Kevin”.

“Pete was psyched about him being at the Super Bowl and talking movies with him,” remarked an insider.

Despite their generational difference, what brought them together was their “love of movie and television”.

“They didn’t talk about sports, it was all Hollywood talk,” revealed a tipster as they both attended Super Bowl.

The source mentioned, “Pete is a huge movie nerd and so is Kevin and they want to explore that more with an aim of possibly working on something together.”

“Kevin is always eager to try new things and genres, doing something with more of a comedy bent to it is absolutely on his radar,” pointed out an insider.

Even Kevin’s sons are “big fans of Pete too,” so he will “score huge points by bringing Pete around,” added an insider.

Meanwhile, another source noted that having a guy “like Pete in actor’s rolodex is going to be great for Kevin’s social life” as well.