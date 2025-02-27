Kensington Palace releases new William, Kate video just day after blunder

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who had to return to royal duties following a disaster, made a joint visit to a local town in Wales, Pontypridd, on Wednesday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in Wales through train as Kensington Palace shared updates on their trip. The royal couple’s team issued several updates from the visit, including a delightful video of the two indulging in special activity.

In the video, William and Kate not only met with the people affected by the flood caused by Storm Bert and Storm Darragh in the region, but they also spent the afternoon making traditional Welsh cakes.

The video was captioned as, “A great afternoon spent in Pontypridd, enjoying Welsh culture and hospitality and witnessing the power of strong community.”

The same message was also written in Welsh, which was translated as, “A worthwhile afternoon in Pontypridd, enjoying Welsh culture and literature and experiencing a great community.”

The update comes just a day after an error was made in Prince William’s first royal engagement following the family’s return from Mustique.

William had met with England’s new manager of the national football team, Thomas Tuchel at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The post sharing highlight from the meeting was quickly deleted from X, formerly Twitter, was reposted with the correction.

The original post did not contain the word ‘men’s’ in the caption.

“Great to meet new @england men’s manager Thomas Tuchel for the first time today, and hear about plans for the team.”

Meanwhile, on Instagram, the post was edited.