Queen Camilla makes delightful announcement after major Palace event

Queen Camilla delivered a heartwarming speech for the attendees at special reception held at the Buckingham Palace to mark a cause close of her heart.

King Charles’ wife -- who is a patron of the BBC 500 Words competition which is a national competition to recognise young writers and their skills – drew inspiration from a famous writer following the announcement of the winners.

The Palace shared a snippet from the episode which will be televised during a special 30-minute episode of The One Show next week to coincide with World Book Day.

The combined message shared by royal family’s social media and BBC press office stated that the Queen “draws inspiration from author C.S. Lewis as she addresses the finalists of the #BBC500Words children’s writing competition”.

In the video, Camilla was seen standing at the podium, telling the crowd, “Some decades ago, a famous author said this: ‘You can make anything by writing’. He was quite right.”

“By his writing, this man made many things: A wintery land that could be entered through a wardrobe, mysterious creatures that could talk and play the flute, boxes of enchanted Turkish Delight and a lion whose roar could break spells,” she continued.

“He was, of course, CS Lewis, whose The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe was published exactly 75 years ago.”

She added, “Just like CS Lewis, you have proved through this competition that ‘you can make anything by writing’.”

The BBC 500 Words competition had received almost 44,000 entries. It aims to encourage children of all abilities from across the UK to write.