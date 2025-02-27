Jennifer Lopez ‘talked’ to hairstylist Jesus Guerrero before death, sister reveals

Jennifer Lopez interacted with late Jesus Guerrero before death

Jennifer Lopez tried to talk to hairstylist Jesus Guerrero before death.

The pop diva tried to help the celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero before his unexpected passing at age 34, according to his sister, Gris Guerrero.

While reflecting on her brother’s death, Gris revealed that there are still many unanswered questions surrounding what happened and that it may take some time to plan his funeral.

“We are getting some help, but it is a waiting game for everyone to do what they can to get answers,” she shared with Us Weekly, explaining that the family is still in the dark about what led to his sudden illness.

“We have been able to track every one of his steps, but we don’t know what got him sick or what was [the] sickness. It all happened suddenly, and no one knows why.”

Jesus was hospitalized in Los Angeles before his passing, but shortly before that, he had been on a business trip to Dubai with Lopez.

Gris shared that everyone on his team, including Lopez, urged him to take care of himself.

“Everyone on his team did everything they could to get him to the doctors because he was not well,” she said. “They told him he was not going to work, he should see a doctor and rest. And he wanted to come home.”

Upon arriving in Dubai, the concerns over his health only grew.

“He was told he didn’t ‘look well’ and ‘to sit down and rest’ and ‘if he didn’t get well, to go back to the hospital,’” Gris recalled, adding that Jesus did visit a doctor while there. However, his condition continued to worsen.

Following his passing, Lopez reached out to Gris, offering her support and sharing that she and others had encouraged Jesus to prioritize his health.

“I am very grateful for everything she did [for him],” Gris said. “[And telling him] to go to the doctor and not to work and to get rest.”

On Tuesday, Lopez paid tribute to Jesus in an emotional Instagram post, describing his loss as “senseless and unfair.”

“It’s no surprise your mother gave you the name Jesus. You were gentle and kind and loving, quiet and unassuming, but so powerful, and your presence was felt the minute you walked into any room,” she wrote.

“You never demanded the spotlight. You never needed to make a sound to be recognized, your heart and your talent did that as effortlessly as your artistry did.”

She admitted she was struggling to process his passing.

“The truth is I'm still in shock that such a beautiful young life has come to an end. It seems senseless and unfair. I know your family is brokenhearted as am I and everyone else who knew you. Your spirit moved on to the next phase beyond this life but I know wherever you are there is beauty and light.”

Guerrero was widely respected in the beauty industry, known for his talent and his kind, humble nature. As his loved ones mourn his loss, his legacy remains in the impact he made on those around him.