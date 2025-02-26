Millie Bobby Brown 'corrects' relationship status with Jake Bongiovi at LA Premiere

Millie Bobby Brown opens up about her bond with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown corrected her current relationship status with husband Jake Bongiovi during the premiere of her new film The Electric State.

Brown, who tied the knot with the love of her life on May 23, 2024 in an intimate ceremony in the Hamptons, attended the Los Angeles premiere on Monday, February 25, alongside Bongiovi.

While happily posing together, The Stranger Things star corrected photographers who referred to Jake Bongiovi as her "boyfriend,” instructing her to "get your boyfriend" for the shots.

She politely replied, “He’s not my boyfriend.”

The photographers quickly apologized for their mistake, prompting Brown to respond with a smile, “It’s Ok.”

As soon as her husband, who is also the son of Jon Bon Jovi, joined her for photos, the lovebirds laughed off the moment together as they flaunted unbeatable chemistry.

The Enola Holmes star first announced her engagement to Bongiovi in April 2023, quoting lyrics from Taylor Swift’s Lover.

Sharing an adorable black-and-white photo on Instagram, the actress wrote in the caption at the time, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all.”