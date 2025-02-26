SAG Awards voting decoded: What makes the awards prestigious?

SAG Awards: What sets them apart?

As the 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards took place on February 23 in Los Angeles, a question pops in mind: Who decides who wins a SAG Award?

While there is a long list of awards including Golden Globes, Oscars, SAG Awards hold a prestigious position in the Hollywood industry.

But what makes it stand out?

It is actually the voting process that sets the awards apart, as reported by Marca.

While the nominees and the winners of the Golden Globes are decided by a certain group of journalists, and Oscars by difference branches, the process at SAG Awards involves actors.

The SAG-AFTRA decides and votes for nominees and winners of SAG Awards.

Every year, two committees are formed by SAG-AFTRA: one for film and one for television.

The committee’ members (2,500 each committee) are randomly selected from SAG-AFTRA’s active members in mid year.

As the list of nominees is revealed, total number of SAG-AFTRA members vote for the winners.

This means all the actors, stunt performers, voice actors, media professionals – everyone gets to decide.

What sets the Awards apart is that each member has an equal vote.

Moreover, with SAG win being backed by such large number of votes, it definitely hints at the Oscars win too.

While the awards recently celebrated the achievements and contributions of the film industry, some particular moments from the star-studded event went down the history as some of the most memorable ones.