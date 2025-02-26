Guy Pearce shares Oscar winner prediction for Best Supporting Actor

Guy Pearce has recently shared his winner prediction for Academy Award in the Best Supporting Actor category.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the actor, who’s first time nominated in Best Supporting Actor category for his performance in The Brutalist, revealed he’s not getting his hopes high ahead of the ceremony, which will be held on March 2.

“I’ve been nominated for a few of these awards, and I haven’t won any,” said the 57-year-old as he referred to his Bafta and Golden Globe nominations.

Pearce admitted, “I’m not gonna win! Kieran [Culkin] will win, again,” who had been nominated in the same category for his role in A Real Pain.

The Sunrise actor came into this conclusion because of Culkin’s win at the Golden Globes, the Baftas and the SAGs.

When asked whether Pearce had prepared a speech just in case, he told the outlet, “I’ve had one I’ve thought about for the last three months now – haven’t used it once. Nah, I’ll just forget it.”

Earlier, the actor criticised his performance in Christopher Nolan’s cult classic Memento.

“I watched Memento the other day and I’m still depressed,” he told The Times.

Pearce added, “I hate what I did… If I reckon my performance in Neighbours is a two out of 10, Memento is a five.”