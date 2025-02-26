Morgan Wallen breaks silence on April arrest with new song

Morgan Wallen teases new song, 'Superman'

Morgan Wallen opening up in his new song.

The singer is getting real about his past—through the eyes of his 4-year-old son, Indigo Wilder.

The country singer, 31, took to Instagram on Monday, Feb. 24, to share a snippet of his heartfelt new song, Superman, dedicated to his little boy.

Writing about the struggle of capturing such deep emotions in lyrics, he admitted, “Been trying for a long time to write a song I loved to my son. None of them ever feel good enough because of how perfect I want something like this to be. And not saying this is perfect, but I am very proud of it.”

In the song, Wallen reflects on his missteps—including his April arrest—and draws a parallel between his struggles and those of the iconic DC superhero.

Superman might be invincible, but even he has kryptonite—and, for Wallen, that’s been a bit too much of “that bottle.”

“One day you’re gonna see my mugshot / From a night when I got a little too drunk,” he sings. “Hear a song about a girl I lost / From the times that I just wouldn’t grow up / And when you ain’t a kid no more / I hope you don’t think less of me / I try to hide my falling short / But you’re gonna see.”

Acknowledging his flaws, Wallen makes it clear that while he may not always “save the day,” his son can always count on him.

“No, I don’t always save the day / But you know for you I’ll always try / I do the best I can / But Superman [is] still just a man sometimes.”

Wallen, who shares Indie with ex Katie “KT” Smith, has had a tumultuous few years.

In April 2024, he made headlines for throwing a chair off the roof of Chief’s Bar in Nashville.

The incident led to his arrest and, later, a December sentencing that included one week at a DUI education center, two years of probation, and a $350 fine. However, if he successfully completes probation, his charges may be dismissed and expunged.

Despite the setbacks, Wallen isn’t slowing down. In January, he announced his upcoming fourth album, I’m the Problem, along with a massive stadium tour set to kick off in June.

Through it all, Wallen’s message to his son is clear—he’s human, he’s learning, and he’ll always be there.